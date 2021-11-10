When a woman received an urgent call while waiting in line at Sainsbury’s, she assumed she was being pranked.

During lockdown, a woman received a vital phone call that would change her life while standing in a supermarket line.

Julie Cashin, a Liverpool Council employee, said the call came at the worst possible time.

She was out shopping at the time, and she assumed one of her three adult sons was laughing.

In the city center, a ‘Scouser’ approaches a crying schoolgirl.

“I’ve got three kids, three boys, all of them are grown up – I get pranked all the time, and every time I believe it,” Julie explained.

“I’m standing outside Sainsbury’s when I get a phone call from this incredibly posh-sounding gentleman.”

“‘Hi, I’ve sent you an email and I’d like you to respond,’ he said, and I was like, ‘Allan, just stop it, mate.’ I’m not in a good mood, and it’s raining outside.’

“Your father is having a nervous breakdown because we’re under lockdown,” I explain, “so I’ve gone to the shops for some peace.” Please do us a favor and leave me alone; I need to get in line.

“And he said, ‘OK, I’ll call you back in ten minutes.'” And I thought to myself, “That doesn’t seem like our Allan.”

“When I arrive home from Sainsbury’s, I’m still laughing my head off, convinced it’s a prank.”

“And as I opened the door, Paul had placed a “line of red tea towels on the counter, and I asked, ‘What is that for?’ ‘Julie, it’s a tremendous honor,’ he said. She had actually gotten a tremendous honor, which she only realized when she checked her emails.

Julie, a manager of children’s rights and involvement, was given an MBE in the Queen’s 2020 Birthday Honours list.

She was honored for her advocacy work on behalf of Liverpool’s children, particularly looked-after children and care leavers.

Her first job with children was running a play scheme in Everton in 2001, and she joined the council’s fostering staff in 2005.

Julie was also crucial in establishing Liverpool’s Children in Care Council and the Children’s Scrutiny Panel to ensure that children’s voices are heard at the highest level as part of her work.

Mark was the one who presented her with her award. “The summary has come to an end.”