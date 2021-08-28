When a woman notices a 5G mast while walking her dogs, she alleges she was not consulted.

When a Liverpool woman was out walking her dogs and noticed a 5G phone mast at the bottom of her road, she protested that she was not consulted.

On Tuesday morning, Pat Goodwin noticed the 17.5-meter-high phone tower on Eaton Road in West Derby.

Ms. Goodwin, who has lived in the area for more than a decade, said she was unaware of any consultation and was perplexed as to how the mast “abruptly appeared.”

On Eaton Road, across from a parade of shops, the Telefonica O2 mast is located near the entrance to Walker Playing Fields. The new tower is close to a phone mast that already exists.

Local residents were contacted about the new mast, according to Liverpool City Council.

“It’s not the end of the world, but I’m not happy,” Ms Goodwin added. The essential thing is that no one asked for my opinion on whether or not another mast should be built on Eaton Road. I believed that residents should be consulted during the planning process.”

Ms Goodwin stated that she did not want to be labeled a ‘Nimby’ (not in my back yard)

“I don’t want to be perceived as that type of person, and I’m not opposed to 5G as other people are,” she stated. But I believe that at the very least, someone should have asked for my opinion. On Eaton Road, there is already one phone mast, and I’m not sure we need another.

“I’ve spoken to other residents in the vicinity who claim they were not consulted as well.

“It just seems to have appeared out of nowhere.”

Last April, Liverpool City Council accepted Telefonica 02’s plans for a phone mast.

Local residents were contacted about the new mast on Eaton Road, according to a Liverpool Council representative.

“We manage O2’s planning permissions and can confirm that planning approval was received for these works in August 2020,” said a spokeswoman for Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd, which oversees Telefonica 02’s mobile network infrastructure.

“The site is improving digital connectivity for the neighborhood, its inhabitants, and businesses.

“As part of our best practice guidelines, we conducted thorough engagement with relevant.”

