When a woman leaves £70 in an Asda cash machine, she returns to discover it gone.

After she left money at an ATM outside an Asda shop, an NHS nurse had it taken.

On Wednesday, June 2, a woman in her 40s withdrew £70 from outside the business on Ormskirk Road in Aintree.

The woman neglected to take the cash from the machine after completing the transaction about 10.25 a.m.

The money is thought to have been stolen by someone standing behind her.

Merseyside Police have released a CCTV photograph of a woman they would like to speak to in relation with the crime.

“The woman photographed may have critical information, so if you know her, please come forward,” said Inspector James Halpin.

“It’s terrible for anyone to profit from such an understandable blunder, especially when the victim is a crucial employee. Let us know what you know, and we’ll take care of the rest.”

Merseyside Police is appealing for anyone who recognizes the woman or has any information to contact them via Twitter (@MerPolCC) or Facebook (Merseyside Police Contact Centre).

Alternatively, you may call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill out an online form with reference 21000360891 at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.

