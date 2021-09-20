When a woman arrives at the hotel, it is boarded up and looks like a construction site.

After arriving at her hotel to find it shuttered and boarded up, a woman with a brain tumor suffered the “vacation from hell.”

Sue Connor was looking forward to a pleasant week away after suffering a brain bleed and being given a life-altering diagnosis.

Doctors had informed the 42-year-old that the tumor would soon rob her of her sight, so she opted to spend some time in the sun, sea, and sand on the Spanish island of Tenerife before returning home for treatment, according to the Mirror Online.

Sue’s vacation quickly turned into a nightmare when she arrived to the Marina Hotel and discovered it “completely closed down and looking like a construction site.”

Sue was forced to spend all but €20 (£17) of her money on an apartment a 30-minute bus ride from the tourist center after a falling out with her travel partner.

She spent a horrible week inside watching television before travelling back to the United Kingdom, where she is trying to figure out why Teletext Holidays sent her to a hotel that has been shuttered for years.

Sue explained, “I had a brain bleed and a tumor, therefore I wanted to come on vacation.”

“We were supposed to stay at a 4* hotel with everything on site, but when we arrived, the hotel was entirely shut down and looked like a construction site.

“All the flats were pulled out and live wires were hanging out of the walls. The reception area was littered with old cookers, and the pool was surrounded with red tape.

“At 6 p.m., I had nowhere to go in a foreign country.” With a brain tumor and no where to stay, I was absolutely trapped.

“I was on the verge of collapsing after trekking for two hours attempting to get back to the airport to fly home.”

Sue and her companion decided to visit the sun-drenched island once the coronavirus restrictions on travel began to loosen in May of this year.

When the August vacation arrived, they paid for pre-departure exams and boarded a RyanAir flight from Stansted.

When they arrived in Tenerife and saw that their booked coach was missing, they had their first sense that something wasn’t quite right.

When they arrived in Tenerife and saw that their booked coach was missing, they had their first sense that something wasn't quite right.