When a woman accidentally swallows an artificial tooth while drinking water, she dies.

A 43-year-old lady died in a bizarre accident after swallowing her fake tooth while drinking water.

The woman, named as S Rajalakshmi, had three front teeth replaced with artificial ones over seven years ago at a private facility in Tamil Nadu, according to the Times of India.

Rajalakshmi accidently swallowed one of them on July 4. After feeling dizzy and sick, the woman was brought to the hospital. Doctors ran a few tests and determined that there was nothing to be concerned about. She was released the next day.

According to local media Daily Thanthi, Rajalakshmi fainted and died while on her way to the hospital the next day, according to a Google translation.

The woman’s body was submitted for an autopsy after police reported a complaint of unnatural death.

According to the Times of India, oral pathologists indicated that such instances normally do not result in deaths. However, if the denture reaches the air pipe rather than the food pipe, it can be fatal since it might injure the air pipe’s tissues, causing bleeding or asphyxiation.

“Acrylic detachable dentures, which contain metal clasps, are more likely to inflict greater damage when eaten. This is a critical element that can only be detected by autopsy, radiological imaging, previous dental records, or information from the patient’s care providers,” said Dr. SM Balaji, an oral surgeon.

Patients with dentures should consult their dentists if they have a loose denture or tooth, according to Balaji. If someone has inadvertently swallowed it, early detection can help prevent serious consequences.

A team of specialists at a hospital in the southern state of Telangana performed a complicated treatment in 2019 to remove a tooth denture that a 43-year-old man had swallowed by accident. According to reports at the time, the man collapsed at his office and accidentally swallowed his denture. The denture became lodged in his throat, causing significant agony and making it difficult for him to swallow.