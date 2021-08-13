When a wife awakens from a coma, she discovers that her husband and a close friend were murdered in a car accident.

On December 20, 2019, John Keith Brown, also known as Keith, was enjoying his 79th birthday with his wife of 57 years, Ruth, and friend David Culleton, 82, at the Hare and Hounds pub in Billinge.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the three of them exited the pub at 8 p.m. and crossed Upholland Road, where they were hit by a Ford Kuga driven by Simon Gornall.

“I didn’t see them, they just ran out in front of me,” Gornall of Gauntley Gardens was overheard saying at the scene.

Hugh Barton, a prosecutor’s counsel, told Bolton Crown Court that an investigation determined Gornall would have spotted them from 150 meters away and had about 10 seconds to take evasive action.

Gornall was travelling between 32 and 38 mph down the 30 mph road at the moment of accident, according to the investigation, and he only braked as he impacted the victims, or shortly after.

Gornall was sentenced to a year in prison for causing death through negligent driving on two charges.

Witnesses who were strolling near the collision said they could clearly see the victims in the road, despite the fact that visibility was good at the time.

At the time, Angela Stockley and her son William were out walking their dog. Gornall told police that as her car passed, she thought to herself, “It’s not stopping, they’re not stopping,” before hearing a huge thud as it collided with the three pedestrians.

Lucy Bannister, another witness, was traveling in the opposite direction and saw “several people” in the road ahead of Gornall’s vehicle.

Following the crash, Ms Stockley, a certified nurse, requested an ambulance. They obtained a defibrillator from the pub and shocked Mr Culleton, who was unresponsive, while they waited. Later, he was pronounced dead.

Mr Brown was still alert at the time, and a passer-by overheard him calling out, “Ruth, Ruth.” Later, he died in the hospital.

Gornall also revealed during an interview that he has an issue with his peripheral vision as a result of an injury he sustained when he was younger, but the DVLA is aware of this.