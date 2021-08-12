When a vehicle attempted to avoid a fox, this is what occurred.

When it comes to avoiding injuring an animal, police officials have issued a warning to drivers to consider their own safety on the highways.

After a car swerved to avoid hitting a fox, police from Surrey’s Roads Policing Unit tweeted this image of the aftermath.

The resulting collision completely damaged the automobile.

“We adore animals, but please don’t try to swerve and avoid animals that run into the carriageway when driving at high speeds,” police tweeted.

“This was caused by a vehicle on the A3 attempting to avoid a fox.

“Thankfully, the driver only had minor injuries, but it might have been a lot worse!”