When a toddler’s power window rolled up on her while she was inside the car playing, she died.

A 2-year-old girl died after a car’s power window rolled up on her while she was playing inside the parked vehicle, according to authorities in Phoenix, Arizona.

At around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Phoenix Police Department were responding to a complaint of a traffic collision near 37th and Lewis avenues when they discovered Eimi Patlan-Garcia injured, according to NBC News.

“When officers arrived, they discovered this was not a traffic collision, but rather a juvenile girl had been hurt while playing inside a parked vehicle at a residence,” police stated.

Authorities added, “The inquiry revealed the youngster was harmed when one of the vehicle’s electric windows rolled up on her.”

According to the New York Post, Patlan-Garcia was carried to a nearby hospital in critical condition by firemen and ultimately pronounced dead, according to Phoenix police.

According to the medical examiner’s report, the toddler’s death was considered an accident. According to the findings, suffocation was her primary cause of death.

“At the time, there were no evident indicators of foul play,” officials stated.

Authorities stated that Patlan-Garcia lived at the house where the tragedy occurred and that her parents cooperated with investigators.

According to Janette Fennell, founder of the nonprofit advocacy group Kids and Cars, a few children die every year in accidents using power windows.

“People don’t realize how powerful these [windows]are. It has 30 to 40 pounds of force, and it needs 22 pounds of force to break the trachea,” Fennell, whose group tracks kid mortality in automobile accidents, was reported by CBS 5 as stating.

She cautioned parents against allowing their children to play in or near cars unattended.

“Temperatures can increase quickly, and children can perish from heatstroke, but perhaps what they aren’t considering are the dangers of power windows, or the possibility of children slamming cars into gear or becoming trapped in the trunk,” she added.

According to data published by Kids and Cars, more than 65 children have been killed by power windows since 1990. According to the group, “untold numbers” of children, primarily aged 3 and younger, have suffered brain traumas and have had fingers severed as a result of power windows.