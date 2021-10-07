When a toddler is nearly blinded by a dog, the dog’s former owner offers $14 in compensation.

After being savagely mauled by an abandoned dog in Thailand on Tuesday, a 2-year-old child was left with a seriously injured eye.

The girl was raised in a manufacturing camp in Bang Khen, Bangkok, alongside her parents. The toddler’s mother had left for work, and her father had just stepped away to take a shower when he heard the youngster cry in agony. He dashed outside to discover the dog gnawing at her head. He ran the dog away swiftly, but the toddler had already sustained significant injuries, according to The Thaiger.

The dad transported the girl to a nearby hospital, where physicians determined that her left eye had been severely damaged. She had an emergency surgery to repair her tear ducts, during which she received silicone implants. Her parents were told by the doctors that she might never be able to open her left eye again.

This was not the first time the dog in the camp had bitten a child. Because of the canine, many parents are afraid to allow their children go outside.

According to reports, the dog belonged to a former factory worker who abandoned it and transferred to another camp run by the same company. When the parents contacted the dog’s owner, he denied any involvement in the incident, claiming that the dog had been abandoned at the camp five years prior. According to Asean Now, the father offered $14 in compensation for the loss of the toddler’s eye.

The parents have asked a local animal shelter to transfer the dog so that the factory workers and their children can play outside without worry.

