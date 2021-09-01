When a teen heard the “voice of an angel” in a hospital corridor, she “cried.”

After going through a “very sad” period in her life, a teen said she cried when she heard the “voice of an angel” in a hospital corridor.

Ela Heeley, 18, from St Helens, spent four days at Whiston Hospital in October 2020 owing to mental health issues.

The adolescent, who described herself as being at a “very sad and difficult period” in her life, was moved to tears when she heard singing come down the corridor late one night.

Ela, who also enjoys singing, said she is feeling better now, but that her time in the hospital was “wonderful” during a “distressing time.”

“It was an extremely dark and confused period in my life,” she told The Washington Newsday. Because they didn’t allow overnight stays, they’d just sent my pal home, thus it was my first night on my own.

“It was late at night, and I was just walking down the corridor outside when I heard singing.

“When the nurse came in to see me, I spoke with her. Because I sing as well, we had a discussion about it.

“I think I sobbed when I heard it because it was simply so lovely to have such a beautiful moment while I was in such a bad mood.”

Ela stated the nurse, Cynthia, sang Beyonce’s Halo and characterized her as having “an angel’s voice.”

“She was really kind to me when we spoke,” she remarked.

“It felt good to talk to her; it was the first human interaction I’d had in days.”

Ela explained that she chose to publish the message on social media months later since she is doing much better today and wants to share her good fortune.

She also stated that the public’s response was positive and that she was able to contact the nurse as a result of this.

“I’d honestly just say thank you,” the 18-year-old added. Working in a hospital during covid must be really challenging, but she certainly found a way to make it easier for everyone around her.”

“Been meaning to put a post on for a while – in October I was terribly ill on the children’s ward,” she said on Facebook.

