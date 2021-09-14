When a teen boy is hit by a minibus, an air ambulance is dispatched.

After being struck by a minibus, a teenager was brought to the hospital.

After the alarm was raised at 4.30pm yesterday, emergency services, including an air ambulance, were dispatched to Stamfordham Drive in Garston (Monday 13).

The 17-year-old youngster was hit by a Ford Transit minibus and suffered a facial injury, according to reports.

The adolescent was taken to the hospital, and the minibus driver reportedly stopped at the site to assist police with their investigation.

Witnesses shared video of an air ambulance landing in a nearby field on Facebook, expressing optimism that the teenager, who is believed to be in sixth form, was okay.

Anyone who observed the incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police.

“We were contacted at 4.30pm yesterday, Monday, September 13 following reports of a road traffic incident between a Ford Transit minibus and a 17-year-old teenager on Stamfordham Drive,” a representative for the force said.

“The adolescent was transported to the hospital after suffering a facial injury.

“The minibus driver pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting with the investigation.”

Anyone who saw the event is encouraged to send a direct message to @MerPolCC or @MerPolTraffic with the reference number 21000638157.