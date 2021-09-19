When a teacher breaks down a wall, he discovers “something looking at him.”

After a horrifying discovery inside his home’s walls, a primary school teacher was advised to “get out.”

Jonathan Lewis received the keys to his new home on Friday, but his friends have immediately advised him to put it back on the market following an ominous warning.

The 32-year-old knew there was a space beneath the stairs in his new Walton home, so he took a hammer to the wall and peered inside, only to be greeted with two beady eyes.

Six youngsters lived in a house of horrors surrounded by dog feces.

“I just acquired the house and got the keys on Friday,” he told The Washington Newsday. I got a feeling there was a vacuum beneath the stairs that had been plastered over.

“Where the previous owners had the fridge, there was a cable coming out, but I didn’t know where it was plugged in, so I punched through a piece of the plasterboard to see what was there.

“I poked my hand through a fist-sized hole, flashed a light through, and there was a doll sitting there.”

After removing more plasterboard, Jonathan noticed that the ancient ragdoll was holding a note, and it wasn’t a pleasant one.

“Dear reader/new house owner,” it began.

“Thank you so much for releasing me!

“My name is Emily, and I’d want to introduce myself. In 1961, my house’s original owners lived here. They had to go since I didn’t like them.

“All they did was sing and have a good time. It was revolting. I chose stabbing as their method of death, so I hope you have knives.

“I hope you get a good night’s sleep.”

Jonathan’s pals urged him to go away and sell up after receiving the terrifying letter.

“Some of my friends have advised me to put my house back on the market and move out,” he remarked, laughing.

Jonathan seems unconcerned with the eerie find, despite what his pals think.

“I’ll be honest, I found the whole thing hilarious,” he told The Washington Newsday. I’m quite sure I’d do the same thing.

“The letter says 1961, but when the estate agent showed me around, she mentioned that.”

“The summary comes to an end.”