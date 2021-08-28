When a student refuses to wear a mask, an 88-year-old professor resigns in the middle of a class.

After a student in his class failed to wear her mask properly, a long-time college professor resigned from the University of Georgia (UGA).

Irwin Bernstein, an 88-year-old UGA retiree-rehire psychology professor, was teaching his second class of the semester on August 24. An unidentified female student entered the 25-person classroom without a mask during his lesson. According to accounts from the university’s student newspaper, The Red & Black, the student was given a temporary mask but refused to put it on correctly, claiming she “couldn’t breathe” and “had a really hard time breathing.”

When pupils entered Bernstein’s classroom, they were greeted by a sign that said, “No mask, No class.” During Bernstein’s conversation with the student, he attempted to convey to her that COVID-19 could kill him due to underlying health issues such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and his advanced age.

Bernstein opted to leave UGA in the middle of class when one of his absent students failed to wear her mask appropriately, even knowing that two of his absent pupils had tested positive for COVID-19.

In an email to The Red & Black, Bernstein wrote, “At that moment, I said that while I had risked my life to serve my nation while in the Air Force, I was not willing to risk my life to teach a class with an unmasked student during this pandemic.” “I therefore resigned from my work as a retiree-rehire.”

Bernstein stated, “Resignation was an all or nothing option.” “I felt relieved because the COVID-19 pandemic had been causing me stress in previous weeks.”

The chair of the psychology department informed Bernstein that he could not impose a mask mandate [or vaccines]on his students, but he might encourage them to wear masks in accordance with the University System of Georgia’s standards.

Bernstein wrote in the email, “I am sorry that the pandemic has generated so much disagreement.” “I disagree that fueling the economy is more essential than people’s lives, and I am disappointed that some individuals believe it is.”

Hannah Huff, a fourth-year psychology major, spoke with The Red & Black about Bernstein’s departure. Due of her presence, Huff voiced distaste for the scenario. This is a condensed version of the information.