When a snake bites a 17-month-old baby as he is playing with his sibling, the toddler dies.

In Malaysia, a 17-month-old boy died after being bitten by a snake inside his home. When the snake bit the boy, he was playing with his 3-year-old sibling.

When the assault occurred, the victim’s mother was also there in their Rembau home’s bedroom. According to Free Malaysia Today, the victim was named as Muhammad Danial Iqwan Muhammad by Rembau district police chief Hazri Mohamad.

The victim’s mother first recognized something had happened to her son until he began crying in pain, according to authorities. When the mother noticed a snake creeping into a hole in the room, she examined her son right away. According to the authorities, the mother discovered snake bite marks on her son’s left palm. The victim’s younger brother was not hurt.

The baby was taken to Rembau Hospital right away for treatment, but he died later that day.

The mother went to a police station to make a case after learning of her child’s death, according to local media My Metro. [According to Google Translate]

It’s unknown if anyone else was at home when the incident occurred. The snake that bit the baby was not identified by the local media or the police.

An 11-foot-long snake was recovered from a toilet bowl in Malaysia in March after biting a man’s buttock when he went to the bathroom.

When firefighters from the Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue Department arrived at a home in Gelang Patah, they discovered a massive python inside the toilet. The snake was taken out of the house and released into the wild. While the snake was discovered in March, the fire department posted photos of it within the toilet bowl on Facebook in April. According to local media, the snake was so large that it destroyed some of the toilet’s piping. “Using a snake pole, the python was successfully caught and released from the housing area. “During this hot season, snakes normally come out looking for cold and wet spots,” said Khairi Zainudin, the fire station’s chief at the time.