When a pizza delivery man lost his job, he was forced to rely on food banks.

A pizza delivery woman believes she would be forced to rely on food banks after losing her work during the pandemic and having her Universal Credit slashed.

Amy Frost, 25, was a delivery driver who lost her job after she was unable to afford repairs after her car broke down, according to the Mirror.

Amy, who lives in Tuebrook, was grateful for the £20 ‘uplift’ since it allowed her to buy better food instead of “simply packets of noodles or long-life tins.”

“I was able to get fresh food, which was great for my health,” she remarked.

“Fruit and vegetables can be fairly costly. It is a luxury for Universal Credit recipients.” But now the benefit is being taken away, and Amy believes she will have to rely on food banks to make ends meet after paying her rent and utility expenses.

She will have little money left over for food, transportation, and other expenses, such as purchasing equipment and supplies for her soon-to-be-launched homeware upcycling business, Eclectic Feel, for which she has received assistance and advice from The Women’s Organisation in the North West.

“I’m very sure [the government]knows the amount of money people get isn’t enough,” she remarked. Cutting people’s lifelines is really harsh.

“Something must be done to boost people’s monthly payments since it is required.” It is a matter of people’s lives.” With the boost, Amy was receiving £590 per month in UC.

Her monthly rent and fuel expenditures totaled £320, leaving her with only £270 for food, toiletries, phone bills, home supplies, and transportation.

The removal of the boost reduces that sum to £194 per month, or less than £50 per week.

Despite fears that the decision will plunge thousands of Scottish households into poverty, the Prime Minister earlier stated that keeping the £20 increase to Universal Credit is “no longer appropriate.”

On the Andrew Marr Show yesterday, Mr Johnson was asked about the Universal Credit cut.

“What you are seeing in this country right now is a country,” he remarked.

