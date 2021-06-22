When a paedophile went to McDonald’s to meet a girl, he bought Kinder Eggs.

After communicating online with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl, Keiran Alderton was detained outside B&M in Hunts Cross. She was actually an undercover police officer.

Under the nickname ‘HornyScouser78,’ the 31-year-old told the girl that he was “going to kiss the face off her” and that “kissing might lead to more.”

Police discovered horrible child sex abuse images of children on his iPhone after he was caught, including pictures of youngsters being raped.

Cheryl Mottram, prosecuting at Liverpool Crown Court today, said detectives created a fake profile of a 13-year-old girl on Kik Messenger.

“On June 5 on that application, she was contacted by ‘HornyScouser78,’” Ms Mottram testified.

Alderton “asked for facts about her” and “asked if she ‘liked older blokes'” after learning the ‘female’ was 13 years old.

Alderton then “sent an image of himself in a red Liverpool t-shirt,” according to Ms Mottram.

He told the “girl” he was 30 years old and stated it was a “sad” she wasn’t older, according to her.

Alderton requested a photo and received one of a girl, whom he described as “very fit with great lips and eyes.”

“He recommended meeting up and asked what they would do when they met up, and they answered ‘maybe a little kiss,’” Ms Mottram recalled.

They agreed to meet at McDonald’s on June 10, 2020, at 11 a.m., she stated.

When the undercover cop asked Alderton to bring Kinder Eggs, Alderton replied that he was “going to kiss the face off her” and that “kissing might lead to more.”

Alderton was arrested “at the retail park outside a B&M store where he had been to buy her Kinder Eggs”.

After his arrest officers found 347 indecent pictures of children on his iPhone, including 35 of the most serious category, which involved images of children being raped.

Ms Mottram said the youngest child in the images was five-years-old.

Mike Hagerty, defending, urged the judge to suspend any custodial sentence stressing Alderton had admitted the offences at the earliest opportunity and.