When a mother of two is redecorating her home, she discovers a message from the past.

While remodeling her home, a mother of two discovered a piece of history.

Cheryl England began removing the wallpaper in her front room in preparation for the installation of a new fireplace.

When the wallpaper was removed, a message from the 1970s was uncovered.

The statement came from what may have been the decorators at the time, Henry Threlfall Decorator, a local decorating firm.

“When we decorate, we always put our names on the wall behind the wallpaper and the date we decorated,” accounts clerk Cheryl told the ECHO, “but we never expect to find something like that, especially from that long ago.”

“June 1st 1975 Henry Threlfall Decorator Established 1876,” reads the statement on the wall.

The decorators are thought to have been from the area, as they were based on Sussex Road in Southport.

An historic well was discovered beneath the work units in the kitchen prior to the kitchen being rebuilt, so the message isn’t the only piece of history in the property.

“When we initially moved there and started doing things, it had the ancient bell wire for the servants, they were still underneath the floors,” Cheryl told the ECHO.

“There was also an ancient well,” says the narrator. That was underneath the work units since we had new floors installed when we got a new kitchen. The workmen discovered the old well in the back of the kitchen when they were removing the flooring.”

The residence on Windsor Road was built in 1896. Cheryl has owned the property since 2000 and continues to unearth historical artifacts as she redecorates each room.