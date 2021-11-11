When a Moon Bear Cub was rescued from poachers, he was terrified and cried whenever he was alone.

When a young moon bear cub was rescued from poachers in Vietnam, he was so terrified that he whimpered whenever he was left alone in the sanctuary where he had been brought.

Before being placed in a tiny cage just slightly larger than his size, the youngster most likely witnessed his mother being slain by illegal wildlife traffickers, according to wildlife nonprofit Animals Asia.

The moon bear, dubbed Yên by the crew, was rescued when poachers in Vietnam’s Quang Ninh province were apprehended. He was nervous and afraid after being placed in a little birdcage.

Yên was brought four hours away to Animals Asia’s sanctuary, where he was turned over to the organization’s veterinarians and bear experts. He was so afraid that he sobbed whenever he was alone, so the team took turns staying with him and placed a teddy bear next to his cage to comfort him. They eventually started leaving him alone for small amounts of time until he calmed down enough to sleep.

The bear’s rescue, according to Tuan Bendixsen, director of Animals Asia Vietnam, demonstrates that police in Quang Ninh province are committed to ending bear bile farming, which involves extracting bile from the gallbladders of living bears and using it in traditional Chinese medicine. According to Bendixsen, Quang Ninh was previously one of Vietnam’s worst bear bile producing locations.

“We appreciate the Uong Bi police force’s quick and prompt actions, which demonstrate their ongoing attention and determination to maintain the province free of illegal bear farming,” he said in a statement.

Wildlife smugglers advertised bear bile as a COVID cure among other merchandise.

Asiatic black bears, sometimes known as moon bears, are listed as a vulnerable species on the IUCN Red List. Their numbers are dwindling as a result of a variety of human-caused challenges, the most serious of which being logging and commercial hunting.

"Even though little is known about the ecology, status, and distribution of Asiatic black bears in Vietnam, it is obvious that bears are either locally extinct or in decline across their habitat," Heidi Quine, Animals Asia's Vietnam bear and vet team director, said in a statement. Each bear was kidnapped from the woods.