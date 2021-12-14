When a migrant boat capsized in the English Channel, a teen and a 7-year-old were among those killed.

Following the capsizing of a boat carrying migrants in the English Channel last month, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau revealed the identity of 26 of those who died in the catastrophe in a statement released Tuesday.

The dead were from Iran, Iraq, Ethiopia, Somalia, Afghanistan, and Egypt, according to Beccuau’s statement. The adults ranged in age from 19 to 46, with an adolescent and a 7-year-old kid among the youngest casualties.

In an interview with Rudaw English, Mohammed Shekha Ahmad, a 21-year-old accident survivor, revealed that the passengers boarded the boat in the evening. They discovered the yacht was losing oxygen and water was rushing in in the early hours of November 24.

People attempted to pump air into the boat and scoop away the water, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Passengers phoned French police for assistance as the boat sank, according to Ahmad’s testimony. They were advised they were in British seas and needed to contact British authorities by the individual they spoke with. They were directed to contact French police when they called Britain.

After this back-and-forth, another survivor, Muhammad Isa Omar, told Rudaw that British police urged them to provide their position, but they were unable to do so before their telephones dropped into the water.

Omar and other survivors swam in the ocean for around 10 hours, according to him.

After falling into the sea, Ahmad and other migrants grabbed hands to save each other from sinking, he said. Some, though, “given up on their lives” as the hours passed and the light rose. The catastrophe, according to French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, was the worst migration tragedy in the history of the crossing to the United Kingdom.

Investigators were able to identify 16 Iraqi Kurds, including four women, a 16-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old kid. An Iranian Kurd, three Ethiopians, two of whom were women, a Somali lady, four Afghan men, and an Egyptian guy were were among the victims, according to the statement.

People fleeing conflict or poverty in Afghanistan, Sudan, Iraq, Eritrea, and elsewhere are braving the risky trek from France in the hopes of gaining asylum or better chances in the United Kingdom.

In comparison to 2020, the number of crossings has increased this year.

The incident sparked a fresh political crisis between Britain and France, with both accusing the other of being responsible. This is a condensed version of the information.