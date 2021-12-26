When a message was left on her car windscreen, a woman feared the worst.

When she saw an item left on her car window, she was “shocked” and “overwhelmed.”

Libbie Cowburn, 21, was selling hair scrunchies and tote bags at a craft market outside St Peter’s Church in Birkdale with her mother-in-law.

After a “horrendous” year that included a family loss and six episodes of tonsillitis, the nursery attendant, who began sewing during the January lockdown, felt rough and worn.

When she noticed the message on the glass, all of her emotions “heated up.”

“I was a little stunned, and then I was incredibly overwhelmed that it occurred to me,” Libbie told The Washington Newsday.

“I assumed it was going to be a parking notice, like someone complaining about how horrible my parking is,” she continued.