When a maskless man assaulted TikToker in a viral video, TikToker claims cops did nothing.

Two Los Angeles police officers allegedly stood by and watched a TikToker being assaulted by a maskless man on a train, according to a TikToker. In a video that has gone viral, a man who identified himself as “gay” said that the officers did nothing to halt the assault.

@dustyberringz, a TikToker, posted a short video captioned “Queer person (me) gets abused in front of LAPD, police do nothing about it,” which has received over 1.2 million views.

The video starts with two police officers standing near the Tiktoker who is filming the video on the train, as the overlay states “”This maskless man assaulted me in front of the LAPD, and the cops did nothing to stop him.” The camera then pans out to reveal a maskless man fighting with the Tiktoker over the mask while attempting to take the camera from him. “According to Daily Dot, @dustyberringz tells the cops, “He literally just grabbed my hand, and you’re not doing s**t.”

The footage also shows the maskless man shouting and showing him a finger while stating, “Hi, I’m not wearing a mask.” In a follow-up remark, the TikToker listed the cops’ identities and badge numbers, asking viewers to assist him by filing a complaint with the LAPD metro. In a follow-up comment on the video, he also named his claimed assailant.

However, the identification of the two officers and the maskless man who allegedly assaulted the man cannot be independently verified by International Business Times.

Meanwhile, many viewers rallied behind the man, urging him to file a police report against the officers who stood by and watched the incident unfold. Some viewers even described their encounters with the cops.

“At this point, cops are just a waste of taxes,” one viewer charged. Regardless, the comment caused a heated debate in the video’s comment area, with some viewers backing the idea and many others defending it, with one viewer adding, “If we defund the cops, who are you going to contact if you are assaulted?”