When a man returns home from Wales, he discovers that his home has been sold without his knowledge.

When a man returned from a trip to north Wales, he discovered his home had been sold without his permission.

According to the BBC, the Reverend Mike Hall was away from his home for business when he received a call from his neighbors on August 20 telling him that someone was in the house and all the lights were turned on.

Mr Hall returned to his Luton home the next morning, where he saw construction work in progress and a new owner who claimed to have purchased the property.

Mr Hall’s identity had been stolen and exploited to sell the house and bank the cash, according to a BBC investigation.

According to Wales Online, police are currently investigating.

Mr. Hall told You and Yours on BBC Radio 4: “I walked to the front door and tried my key in the lock, but it didn’t work, so I asked a man to unlock the door for me.

“I shoved him to the side and entered the premises. I had no idea what he was doing in that room.

“The shock of seeing the house completely de-furnished; all furnishings, carpet, curtains – everything – had been removed from the premises.”

Mr Hall called the cops, but the builder disappeared and returned with the new owner’s father, who stated he had purchased the terraced house in July, according to Mr Hall.

He even said to him, “It’s now my personal property. You’ve crossed the line into trespassing territory. Get out of here.” According to Mr. Hall, who spoke to the BBC, “We then attempted to access the Land Registry data online in order to determine whose name appeared… and it is, in fact, this man’s name as of August 4.

“‘Well, there’s nothing else we can do here,’ the cops stated at that point. You must leave the house and contact your solicitors since this is a civil matter.

“I was surprised – I was shocked enough just seeing the property in the state it was in – but then to be told by the police that they didn’t feel a criminal act had been committed here was astounding.”

The Bedfordshire Police have started their investigation.

