When a man repairing a property pulls out the fireplace, he is taken aback.

When a man was removing an electric fire as part of a house renovation, he was taken aback by what he discovered behind the fireplace.

The landlord, who was renovating a house on Peckers Hill Road in St Helens, went to replace the electric fire and was “amazed” to discover a 4ft desert kingsnake curled up behind it.

The snake, which can be found in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Mexico, is noted for eating small mammals, birds, and reptiles like rattlesnakes.

The landlord sought help from the RSPCA, and animal rescuer inspector Anthony Joynes was dispatched to the location.

The RSPCA has seized three snakes in recent days, according to the ECHO, with one being found on top of a fridge in another home in the town.

According to Anthony: “The size of the snake, which is a non-venomous variety, shocked me, and the fact that it is in such fine shape leads me to believe it is a stray pet.

“It’s a less common snake for us to observe, and its diet includes rodents, tiny birds, frogs, lizards, and smaller snakes like rattlesnakes.

“I’m not sure how it got behind the fire, but snakes have a knack for slipping through cracks and into wall cavities.”

The RSPCA was called to a house on Pimblett Road in St Helens on Wednesday to remove a snake after a surprised member of the public discovered a rat snake on top of a fridge in the kitchen.

Inspector Helen Smith was dispatched to the location to apprehend the snake, which primarily feeds on rodents. The snake was determined to be in fine shape, but it was quite cold and needed to be warmed up.

The snake had “escaped when she was cleaning out her vivarium,” according to the snake’s frightened owner.

A Royal Python was also spotted slithering across a road near Mowpen Brow, Knutsford, on July 6. The python was discovered and a container was placed over it to keep it safe.