When a man goes to check on an elderly neighbor, he discovers an unheard Beatles song.

During lockdown, a man checking up on his elderly neighbor was surprised to hear an unheard Beatles song.

According to the BBC, the song Radhe Shaam was written and produced by Suresh Joshi in 1968 and included Ringo Starr on drums and George Harrison on guitar.

A friend who was checking in on Mr Joshi, 75, at his Birmingham house during lockdown discovered the music.

Mr Joshi, a friend of George Harrison’s, introduced him to India’s renowned musician Ravi Shankar, who taught the pop sensation how to play the sitar.

At a recording studio in London, he was working on the music for a documentary film called East Meets West when the two Beatles offered to play on the track while they were taking a break from recording Hey Jude.

“Time had passed,” Mr Joshi explained, “and the Beatles were breaking up and having other troubles, so no one wanted to [release it].”

The coronavirus shutdown, he added, was a “gift in disguise” because it left him with nothing to do.

He explained that he had been telling his friend Deepak Pathak about his musical career, and as a Beatles enthusiast, he demanded that they seek for the master tape, which they did.

The song was performed for the first time in front of a crowd of roughly 100 people, including Mr Joshi, at the Liverpool Beatles Museum today.

The long-lost song was also broadcast for the first time today on Radio Merseyside.

Mr Joshi “liked it,” according to Liverpool Beatles Museum manager Paul Parry, who said that the track was “simply brilliant” and that the Beatles’ contributions were “unmistakably” theirs.

He stated, ” “It was a memorable occasion. It took you to a different location.

“It was obviously George’s guitar, and it was almost like resurrecting him.

“The drumming was obviously Ringo’s as well.”