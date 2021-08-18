When a man celebrating his birthday received the bill from the restaurant, he was taken aback.

When a man approached a waitress for the final bill while out celebrating his birthday in a city center restaurant, he was taken aback.

Andy Yates said he was out celebrating his birthday with five other family members when they were informed that a man who was also dining in the restaurant had paid £160 for their dinner.

He now wishes to express his gratitude to the man who left “a substantial sum of money” at Mei Mei Chinese Restaurant on Berry Street to help pay the debt.

Andy wrote on Facebook about what happened, saying, “I’m badly crippled.” My family and I celebrated my birthday at Mei Mei’s on Berry St.

“A gentleman who had just dined in there with his own family had left a significant sum of money (£160) to contribute towards our lunch, and when we went to pay for it, we were informed that a gentleman who had just eaten in there with his own family had left a large sum of money (£160) to give towards our meal.

“I don’t know this individual personally, but if you do, please convey my heartfelt gratitude. In this city, there are some really generous people xx.”

The post earned over 2000 likes and 180 shares, with many people praising the thoughtful gesture in the comments.

“What a great gesture happy to be a scouser reading this,” one individual remarked. Thank you, gentlemen, for your thoughtfulness and kindness. Restores your faith in the goodness of others.”

“How gracious of that gentleman,” another woman said. It makes me happy to know that nice individuals are still around xxx.”

“How great there are still some kind individuals in our world, well done whomever you are,” one woman said.

“A beautiful gesture by some lovely individuals in our Liverpool home,” said another.