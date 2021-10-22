When a man approaches a mother walking a pram in the rain, she is taken aback.

When a stranger swooped in on a mother as she walked to a hospital visit with her baby boy in the pouring rain, she was taken aback.

Nuala Shields, 35, was wheeling her four-month-old son in a pram from her car to the Wirral Women and Children’s Hospital at Arrowe Park Hospital when a stranger appeared out of nowhere and offered her cover from the rain.

“It was pretty hard rain,” the new mother told The Washington Newsday. We got out of the car, and I had a rain cover for Vincent’s pram, but no umbrella for me, and no coat, stupidly.” When a woman with chest problems went to A&E, she was told to stand outdoors in the rain. Nuala had to carry her infant the long way to Wirral Women and Children’s Hospital for an appointment shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20. She had to push her baby across zebra crossings and up drop curbs.

“We started walking away from the car, and this man came over with his golf umbrella and said, ‘I’ll escort you to the building,'” she told The Washington Newsday.

“So, bless him, he just kept walking with us.”

“I was just so overwhelmed with him being so generous, just a stranger trying to help,” the Birkenhead woman added.

As they walked through the rain, the two of them beneath his umbrella and her baby under the rain cover, she kept praising the man.

“I just kept praising him continually,” Nuala told The Washington Newsday. I was miserable. He didn’t make me feel bad, but he was just thoughtful.

“I also joked, saying, ‘So do you come here often?’ He just chuckled and said no, he had an appointment and had received the green light, so that’s why he was there. ” They parted ways at the hospital’s main entrance, where an observer was present. “The summary has come to an end.”