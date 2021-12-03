When a Liverpool rescuer recalls Sadio Mane, a man on the verge of death ‘lights up.’

Off the coast of West Africa, a guy assisted in the rescue of a stranded fisherman.

On November 5, Tony Nicholas, 49, was sailing in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Senegal when he noticed a figure waving back.

Tony from Old Swan called a Dakar marine station and was informed that a local fisherman had been missing for ten days.

Tony then instructed his crew to sail the MV Inyanga Entsha alongside the fisherman’s boat, but the Liverpool man was wary of the region due to pirate concerns.

When Tony was satisfied that the rescue could begin, his crew used a crane to hoist the fisherman’s boat out of the water and onto the Inyanga Entsha ship.

“He had been drinking sea water and was probably one day away from death,” Tony explained. When he arrived on deck and realized he was going to be fine, he felt very upset. Oussaman Sarr was his name, and we believe he was 23 years old.

“He didn’t speak English, but I remember his eyes lighting up when I said Senegalese Sadio Mane.” I believe Oussaman was a Liverpool supporter.

“We returned the fisherman to Dakar’s dock, where we were greeted by a large number of Navy officers.” It was a significant event.

“After that, Oussaman was reunited with his family, which was a really emotional reunion.”

“I’m simply relieved that we were able to spot him and save a life.”

The Washington Newsday reported that the rescue took happened in a pirate hotbed, according to Tony, who has worked offshore for around 30 years.

“Unfortunately, many pirates create scenarios in which a fisherman is stranded and then move in,” he said. Throughout the rescue effort, I was really nervous.” Despite spending the majority of his time at sea, Tony says he still manages to watch football.

"Yes, most of the ships have internet connectivity now, and we can watch the game on our phones and tablets," he remarked. I almost never miss a game. "I admire the current team and all of the stars, but there is just one for me."