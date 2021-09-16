When a leopard drags a 7-year-old child away, his father fights the animal to save his son.

Thanks to the quick response of the boy’s father, a 7-year-old toddler who was attacked and taken away by a leopard Monday night was saved.

To save his son from the animal’s clutches, the guy attacked the animal.

The incident occurred in a village near the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in India, which is around 273 miles from New Delhi.

Sandeep, the child, was standing in front of his house when the leopard pounced on him.

When his father, Radhe Yadav, was parking his bike outside his house, he noticed the leopard taking away his kid.

The leopard’s hind leg was seized by the father as he leapt at it. Neighbors raced to the scene after hearing their screams and assaulted the leopard with sticks, according to the Times of India. The leopard let the youngster out of its clutches and ran away.

The toddler, on the other hand, had several injuries and was taken to a local health center. His condition is stable, although he remains in shock, according to English Lokmat, citing local news agency IANS.

A leopard attacked a 12-year-old child to death in the same region just two weeks ago.

Both attacks are thought to have been carried out by the same leopard, according to locals.

“This area is prone to flooding, which is why the leopard has gravitated there. The village is also located on the banks of the Ghaghra River, which is frequently flooded. The only method to go from the metropolis to the village is via boat. We are now unable to get a cage to the village, but we have erected two fox lights to keep wild animals at bay throughout the night. Anil Patel, divisional forest officer, told the Times of India that residents should be cautious and keep children indoors after dark.

When the leopard leaped on him from a tree, the 12-year-old was harvesting vegetables from his family’s field. After hearing the infant’s cries, some nearby workers raced to the scene, but the child was lifeless and bleeding profusely by the time they arrived. The boy was taken to the hospital, but he eventually died.