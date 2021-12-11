When a homeless man was accidentally crushed inside a garbage truck, he may have been sleeping.

The circumstances surrounding the death of 58-year-old Lee Roy Stewart are being investigated by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. When a garbage truck threw Stewart into the compactor mechanism, they believe he was alive and maybe sleepy or disoriented inside the dumpster.

When the vehicle arrived at the corporate transfer station on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. local time, Stewart’s body was discovered.

According to authorities, surveillance cameras along the truck’s path may have captured footage of Stewart going into a dumpster, though the case is still under investigation. No criminal charges have been filed against the truck driver. The tremendous noise of the truck’s machinery is said to have drowned out Stewart’s shouts.

According to Coroner Jim Allmon of the State Journal-Register, “[Stewart] died of crushing injuries consistent with the machinery used to move waste.” “His injuries indicate that he was alive when the injuries occurred. It sounds bad, but we don’t believe he was put there.” To determine if Stewart was intoxicated at the time of his death, investigators are awaiting the results of a toxicology blood test. The test results will take four to six weeks to arrive.

Other drivers told the same publication that they had witnessed people sleeping inside dumpsters and jumping out as garbage trucks approached.

According to the industry website Mobile Hydraulics, rubbish trash compactor hydraulics can deliver anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 pounds of force per square inch, allowing them to apply over 80 tons of combined pressure.

The medical examiner found many crush fractures in the faces, skulls, jaws, neck, and ribs of two males who were crushed within a garbage truck’s compactor in Tallahassee, Florida in December 2016.

Anthony Todd, one of the men, had hemorrhage in his eyes. He was suspected to have died of asphyxiation as a result of chest compression. William Norris, the other, died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries.

Todd and Norris were thought to have gone inside dumpsters to avoid inclement weather.

People who have survived being crushed inside garbage trucks have been reported in several news publications.

