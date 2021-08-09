When a fire breaks out at their mother’s home in St. Louis, five siblings are killed.

On Friday morning, a fire broke out in a home in St. Louis, killing five young siblings just months after another fire destroyed their previous home.

The fire started at 3 a.m. on the second floor of an East St. Louis apartment complex on Friday When the children’s mother arrived home after giving someone a ride, she discovered the house engulfed in flames. According to the St Louis Post-Dispatch, four of the youngsters died at the site, while one died in the hospital from burn injuries.

The victims were named as 2-year-old Loy-el Dunigan, 4-year-old Jabari Johnson, 8-year-old sisters Heaven and Neveah Dunigan, and 9-year-old boy Deontae Davis by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. The bodies have been submitted to be autopsied, which will take place later this week.

Meanwhile, an inquiry showed that the children died just hours before a party on their mother’s birthday, and that their former home had been destroyed in a fire only a few months prior. The cause of Friday’s fire is still unknown.

Many people flocked to social media to criticize the mother for leaving her children alone at home. Several of the woman’s friends and family members have already come forward to defend her.

“She took care of her kids, she loved her kids, she took care of those kids when she didn’t have anything and she was homeless,” the children’s aunt told KMOV 4.

“Everyone has made this error once in their life,” family friend Pastor Doug Hollis told the site. Everyone has left their children at home, you know. Nobody expected this to happen, and she certainly didn’t expect it. We don’t want everyone on Facebook to defame her reputation and try to throw her under the bus because it happened; this is an honest error. This is a calamity. She had no intention of returning home to find her house on fire.” In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with funeral costs.