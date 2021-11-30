When a family returns from a picnic, they discover a giant Python wrapped around the rearview mirror of their car [photos].

When a family in Australia returned to their parked car after a picnic, they discovered a large python coiled around the rearview mirror.

While visiting Mango Hills in Brisbane, the family in Queensland left the car windows slightly open to keep cool before heading out to the picnic spot. When they returned, the 1.3-meter coastal carpet python was curled up on the mirror bracket, calmly peering back into the cabin. According to 9 News, the horrified family called a snake catcher, Josh Castle, who dispatched one of his employees to carefully remove the reptile from the family’s car.

The python must have gotten into the automobile through the small gap in the window, according to Castle. “Snakes enjoy fitting into small spaces, such as under car bonnets, under decks, and so on,” Castle explained. The rainy conditions must have prompted the lizard to seek shelter in the car, according to Castle.

Castle, who has caught snakes from every possible hiding location, admitted that it was an odd place to find a snake. “I’ve pulled them out of car bonnets and other places, which is to be anticipated given that they can enter a bonnet from underneath.” According to 7 News.com.au, “the fact that it was actually in the car and soaking up the sun through the glass on the mirror is rather strange.”

Castle posted the snake photographs to his Facebook page, where he received a lot of positive feedback. “Forget about fluffy dice!” says the narrator. “Only in Australia would you return to your car to find a coastal carpet python wrapped around the mirror,” Castle said in the description of his Instagram image.

“Theft proof,” one user said, and Castle concurred, stating, “Yep, even the owner of the car didn’t want to take it.” “Python can have the car; I’ll walk home, no matter how far,” someone else said.

A coastal carpet python can reach a length of two to four meters. Carpet pythons are nonvenomous snakes that eat rodents, frogs, and other reptiles. They are known to hide above-ground settings like as roof and wall cavities, exposed beams of verandahs and pergolas, sheds, and garages, despite the fact that they reside on the ground among lush foliage.