When a crocodile drags a teenager farther into the canal, his younger brother’s quick thinking saves him.

Vikas, 17, and his brother Neeraj, 16, were washing their hands after work Friday at an irrigation canal in Uttar Pradesh, India’s northernmost state, when the older boy felt a powerful tug on his right leg. According to The Times of India, he was pushed deeper into the canal by an adult mugger crocodile before he realized it.

The bewildered adolescent began screaming and attempted valiantly to repel the big snake, but to no avail.

Against the mugger, his strength was ineffective.

In an attempt to save his brother from the crocodile’s jaws, Neeraj grabbed a large stone and tossed it at the crocodile, effectively diverting it, which caused it to lose go of the youngster and swim away quickly into the canal.

After that, the sufferer was taken to a nearby community center for first help. His health is considered to be in good hands.

Vikas got a little too close to the crocodile since he and Neeraj failed to spot it when it was lazing in the sun near the irrigation canal, according to Neeraj.

“The victim was not anticipating a crocodile to be present in the canal, which is why he was not cautious,” said Gaurav Vishnoi, a constable at the local police station.

According to The Tribune, forest officials have subsequently cautioned villagers to be cautious when working near irrigation canals. Given how crocodiles swim into irrigation canals from flooded rivers during the monsoon, they’ve even set up signboards near human areas warning people about crocodile attacks.

