When a COVID survivor returns home from the hospital, she discovers her unvaccinated husband has died of the virus.

In the midst of a COVID outbreak in Florida caused by the extremely contagious Delta strain, a Florida lady returned home after treatment to discover that her husband had died after getting the virus as well.

Lisa Steadman of Polk County, Florida, told Fox 13 on Wednesday that her husband Ron Steadman was diagnosed with COVID roughly 10 days before he died, but that his symptoms were not severe enough to require hospitalization.

Lisa Steadman was moved to Winter Haven Hospital and treated for COVID symptoms for almost a week while Ron Steadman was healing at the couple’s home with medicine.

“I believed I was going to die,” she told a local news site, describing her symptoms as terrible. I couldn’t take a breath. I couldn’t stop vomiting,” she said, adding, “It’s as if you don’t have any bones in your body.” You are unable to move. You’re just a wuss.”

While in the hospital, Lisa Steadman communicated with her husband, who informed her that his phone was failing to charge, and that her calls to him finally stopped going through.

She requested that the local police check on him when she was unable to contact him, but when they arrived at the house, they informed her that he was fine.

Lisa Steadman arrived home two days after being released from the hospital to discover her husband dead, telling Fox 13 that “it was like going into a horror film, and I wish I had never seen him like that because I can’t get that picture out of my head.”

Lisa Steadman told the publication that she found out her husband died of COVID, and she admitted that neither of them had been vaccinated, but that she wanted to receive the injection immediately.

Several unprotected people in the United States have died after contracting COVID in the last two months, with several of them imploring others to obtain the vaccine while hospitalized with the virus.

Due to the rarity of breakthrough cases in the United States, studies have indicated that getting vaccinated provides the best protection against COVID compared to having previously been infected with the virus.

