When a consumer sought for a refund, he was advised to “choke and die.” JustEat is looking into it.

JustEat, the takeaway service behemoth, is looking into reports that a restaurant owner warned a customer to “choke and die” on their food.

The threatening note appears to have been issued after the consumer requested a refund, stating that their takeaway meal had arrived two hours late and was “grim.”

The consumer, from Liverpool, shared the angry voice message to Twitter.

“Processed a refund through @JustEatUK because the meal was 2 hours late and gloomy and got this from the venue lmaoooo,” the accompanying Tweet said.

A recording of an aggressive voicemail received by the consumer was attached to the tweet.

“I hope you know your food won’t be free you scruffy little c***,” a woman with a Liverpool accent can be heard saying on the message.

“I’m going to get my money back through JustEat, and I hope you f*****g choke and die on it.”

The restaurant from which the consumer bought is unknown, however after tagging JustEat in the message, the company reacted, saying they were “very worried.”

“At Just Eat, we want all of our customers to have a pleasant experience,” a spokeswoman for the company told the ECHO.

“While the restaurants on our platform are unaffiliated with the Just Eat business, we hold ourselves to high standards and expect all of our restaurant partners to conduct themselves properly and respectfully at all times.”

“We’ve reached out to the customer, and we’re looking into it further.”

Since the start of the epidemic, takeaway delivery services have witnessed a major rise in business, and JustEat said earlier this year that it will be generating 1,500 jobs in Liverpool, making it the third UK site for the food delivery giant’s agency worker model for couriers.

This came after the company’s new “Scoober” model was introduced in the city, following its introduction in London in November and Birmingham in February.