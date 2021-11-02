When a car crashed into a San Diego restaurant, a 3-year-old was among the seven people injured.

After being engaged in a previous accident, a car drove into a San Diego restaurant, injuring a 3-year-old and numerous others.

Seven individuals, including a 3-year-old toddler, were injured in an incident between a Ford Mustang and a Honda at the Fresheria restaurant in Lincoln Park, San Diego, California, on Tuesday. The Honda slammed into the restaurant as a result of the collision, hurting passengers inside both vehicles as well as a number of people inside the restaurant.

Despite the fact that the Mustang’s driver fled, officers were able to apprehend her and determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.

A number of crashes have occurred in the last several months, many of which have resulted in property damage.

On September 22, a video went viral showing an erratic Australian driver weaving over seven lanes of traffic before colliding with a neighboring business. Thousands of people said the motorist was lucky to be alive in the comments section of the video.

“Drivers engaged in a crash that results in either injury or property damage must stop at the scene of the accident and allow anyone involved to make reasonable inquiries,” according to Go To Court, an Australian traffic law website. In addition, the driver must assist at the scene of the accident.” On August 10, authorities in South Brunswick, New Jersey, released video of an airborne car crashing into a Wendy’s restaurant. Despite the fact that the structure was severely damaged, no serious life-threatening injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

Crash – MIRACLE Video from Monday’s tragedy at @Wendys, in which a vehicle slammed into the restaurant after launching over a berm. The automobile is seen coming over the berm in Angle 1 (Drive-thru). Angle 2 (Front of store) vehicle lands on a table adjacent to a family dining.

There were no significant injuries. pic.twitter.com/xyBK0ducMa — August 19, 2021, So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) Following the crash, the South Brunswick Police Department issued the following statement on Twitter.

“Crash – Crash – Crash – Crash – Crash – Crash The police wrote, “Video shows Monday’s collision at @Wendys, where a vehicle launched over a berm into the restaurant.” “Angle. This is a condensed version of the information.