When a bus driver refuses to let a soccer player cross the Mexican flag, the game is suspended.

According to reports, a charter bus driver in Illinois refused to let a high school soccer player board because he was wearing a Mexican flag, causing the rest of the squad to protest and miss their game.

Gabriel Albarran, a sophomore at Rock Island High School (RIHS), told local television station KWQC that he was carrying the Mexican flag over his shoulders last week when the bus driver approached him and his friends.

Albarran claimed the driver told him “that flag is not allowed here” as the players were about to enter the bus. This is the United States of America. You shouldn’t have that flag,” he said, adding that the adolescent should “return to his homeland.”

Albarran’s teammates refused to board the bus after the incident, causing them to miss their game, according to Rock Island-Milan School District Superintendent Reginald Lawrence.

In a statement, Lawrence added, “Unfortunately, the issue was not rectified in time for the Soccer team to travel to the game, and the game had to be rescheduled.”

Albarran told KWQC that he was taken aback and that he had to maintain his cool during the confrontation. The adolescent went on to say that he was grateful for his teammates’ support and that the incident will not prevent him from wearing symbols of Mexican patriotism in the future.

“This is a life-changing experience for those who had to watch it…

Unfortunately, in today’s world, this could happen again, and you’ll see it in a different shape. Lawrence told the news source, “You’re surrounded by people who support you, your family, and friends in the community.”

The Superintendent went on to say that he believes the incident will lead to more discussions about equality and racism.

In his statement, he stated, “We hope that more dialogue arises from this scenario, because these conversations are more necessary than ever.” “Racism is antithetical to our ideals, and we must do everything we can to put an end to it.”

The bus firm, Tri-State Travel, said it will undertake a “internal safety inquiry” and “handle (the bus driver) appropriately,” according to The Kansas City Star. Meanwhile, the high school announced that it would review its contract with the firm.

“This is something that our students should not have to go through. This is a condensed version of the information.