When a 5-year-old child is attacked by a mountain lion, a California mother fights it with her bare hands.

In California, a mountain lion attacked and dragged a 5-year-old boy before his mother intervened and chased the cougar away.

A 65-pound mountain lion attacked a youngster playing near a tree in his home in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles, on Aug. 26 around 10:45 a.m. The toddler was pulled 45 yards by the feline. After hearing the boy scream, the mother dashed outside and fought the feline with her own hands, freeing the toddler.

“She raced out of the home and started beating and striking the mountain lion with her own hands to get him off her son,” said Patrick Foy, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, according to USA TODAY. “His mother is the genuine hero of this narrative because she single-handedly saved her son’s life.”

The boy’s head and torso were both critically injured. His injuries were taken to a children’s hospital in Los Angeles, where he is healing. The parents also reported the attack to the authorities. According to NBC News, wildlife officers visiting the family’s property where the attack took place discovered the mountain lion cowering near a bush with its ears back and growling at them.

Because of the mountain lion’s “aggressive” behavior, it was shot at the site for public safety.

In a statement, the wildlife agency claimed, “Wildlife Forensics Scientists tested samples from beneath the claws of the suspect lion carcass and identified traces of human tissue and blood with a DNA profile that matched the juvenile victim.” “The results were convincing that the wildlife officer on the spot shot the attacking lion.”

Two more felines appeared near the property after the lion was shot. One of the mountain lions was a full-grown adult with a radio collar, while the other was a cub, similar to the one that was shot. Officials gave the uncollared cub a non-lethal sedative to make sure it wasn’t involved in the incident. Later, it was reintroduced into the wild.

According to experts, the mountain lion was just a year old at the time of the incident. Because of the child’s small size, it’s possible that the juvenile kitty was still learning how to search for food when he attacked him.