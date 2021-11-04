When a 14-month-old is locked in a hot car to play bingo, the toddler suffers life-altering injuries.

A mother in Melbourne, Australia, was accused of leaving her 14-month-old kid in a hot car for over five hours as she went to a pub to play pokies and bingo.

Kaija Millar, 34, left her son Easton alone in a heated car outside The Brook hotel in Point Cook on Jan. 15, causing the incident. While the temperature reached a blistering 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit on that day, the car’s windows were rolled up and there was no air conditioning.

Millar noticed her toddler son was fitting when she returned from the pub, his skin “grey-blue” and his eyes wide open, prosecutor Neil Hutton said during the woman’s sentencing Tuesday, according to News.com.au.

The infant was transported to the hospital with severe heatstroke and kidney failure, necessitating dialysis, and had to spend a long time in intensive care, according to the publication.

According to 9 News, the boy is now blind, has a significant brain injury, is unable to sit up on his own, and is unable to communicate.

Millar offered contradictory testimonies to the police during a pre-sentence hearing, insisting that her son’s trauma was caused by blaze smoke.

When paramedics arrived after the youngster was discovered in a critical condition, Millar told them he had been in the car since 12:30 p.m., despite the fact that she had arrived at the pub at 9:50 a.m., according to the publication. After spotting him, Millar allegedly said, “He’s going to die, he’s going to die, don’t die bubba!”

She had also urged the doctors not to notify her husband, according to reports. Millar claimed that the car windows were open and that she checked on the youngster every two hours, but CCTV footage contradicted her assertions.

According to News.com.au, Millar’s lawyer Michael Allen said in court that she was suffering from postnatal depression, had cognitive impairment with a low IQ, and was trying to cope at the time.

Allen pleaded with the court not to sentence Millar to prison. Her sentencing is set for later this month.

“I just want him to survive because I don’t want to go to jail,” Millar told responders, according to the prosecution.

During her hearing, the woman admitted that she had inflicted “serious and lasting” harm to her only child, but claimed she was “completely overwhelmed” by the demands of parenthood.