When a 12-year-old girl with’stomach pain’ gives birth, it turns out her brother raped her.

A 12-year-old girl was transported to the hospital after complaining of stomach pain and soon after gave birth to a child. Her 14-year-old brother raped her at their family home, according to further research.

During a sentencing hearing in the United Kingdom on Monday, a judge heard that the girl was just 11 years old at the time of the rape in 2019, according to Wales Online.

The youngster, who is now 16 years old, has admitted to rape.

The crime was discovered when the girl was transported to the hospital with significant stomach pain, according to prosecutor Georgina Buckley. She gave birth to a child in a matter of hours. She was asked if she had had intercourse by a midwife who was attending her. The girl said that she didn’t know.

According to the court, the midwife asked the girl if she had “consented,” and she said that she “thought so but wasn’t sure.”

It’s unclear whether the girl knew she was pregnant. Despite the fact that the girl told the midwife she had no idea, Buckley informed the court that she was overheard telling other persons she knew about it.

The girl’s teenage brother was later identified as the perpetrator after further inquiry. He informed the authorities that while their parents were out, they had been “wrestling” downstairs. “Upstairs to bed because it was more comfy,” they said. He claimed they started kissing before having intercourse.

There was no evidence that “coercion or threats” were used in the incident, according to the prosecutor.

Dean Pulling, the boy’s attorney, told the court that the accused’s upbringing was “tough and chaotic,” with the mother and father creating a culture of “secrecy and deceit.”

He claimed the kids were raised in a “dysfunctional, negligent, and potentially abusive environment,” with “blurred sexual boundaries” and no parental control or guidance.

From the age of ten, the adolescent was constantly exposed to pornography in his home, according to Pulling. The youngster currently lives with foster parents and is reacting well to their good influence, according to the court. He is now repentant.

The judge issued the adolescent a two-year youth referral order that included supervision and activity requirements. For the next 30 months, he will be a registered sex offender.