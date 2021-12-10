When 18 million people drive home for the holidays, expect’significant’ delays.

In the run-up to Christmas, around 18 million vehicles are anticipated to hit the roads, with’significant’ delays forecast on the UK’s major highways.

The busiest days are likely to be December 23 and Christmas Eve, with more than 17.8 million cars scheduled to travel on both days, while December 25 will be one of the quietest days on the road, with more than 14.5 million motorists expecting to travel, according to the AA.

Meanwhile, the biggest Saturday is expected to be December 18, with more than 16.5 million motorists expected to leave the house to finish their Christmas shopping.

With 8.9 million drivers out and about on New Year’s Day, it’s expected to be the quietest day on the roads during the holiday season.

The AA’s forecasts are based on a survey of over 15,000 drivers and government data on the number of licensed cars on Britain’s roads.

Nearly a third of those who drive plan to do so for work on December 16 (31%), December 17 (28%), and December 18, after which business travel decreases off until the new year.

In comparison to prior years, 2018 is thought to be the current record high, with over 18 million drivers on the road.

Over the holiday season a year later, the number of drivers fell to little over 17 million.

According to the AA, there may be delays on some motorway routes, including the M25, the M5 between Bristol and Weston-Super-Mare, and the M6 around Birmingham.

In addition, incidents or breakdowns can cause traffic congestion on parts of the M1 “smart” highway from Luton northwards, as well as the M62 and M60 in the North West.

Both the M4 and the M27 are expected to see substantial delays, according to the AA.

“It’s a bumper-to-bumper Christmas this year as people want to make up for lost time,” said Edmund King, president of the American Automobile Association. Millions of people are eager to spend time with their friends and family if there are no institutional limits on travel or socializing.

“While December 23 and Christmas Eve appear to be the biggest travel days, the shift in working methods, which includes more home working, means we’ll be able to.”

