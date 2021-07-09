When 1,000 Italian fans attend the Euros final on Sunday, they will not be alone.

Fans traveling to England from Italy will not need to segregate before attending the Euro 2020 final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Italy will play England in the match, but their supporters will not have to isolate once they get in the United Kingdom.

Despite the fact that Italy is currently on the amber list, which means it must be isolated for ten days.

The Government, however, has reached an agreement with UEFA, according to The Telegraph.

The fans will be separated from the England fans and will be required to provide a negative Covid test result.

It comes after England supporters were advised not to travel to Italy to see the country’s Euro 2020 quarter-final match against Ukraine.

Downing Street stressed at the time that people should not travel to countries on the amber list, such as Italy, and asked fans to observe the regulations.

“Obviously, we realize how supporters will want to do everything possible to support the England squad, but we do need to weigh that against the need to protect public health,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said at the time.

“We strongly advise everyone to follow the principles and procedures that we have established.”

Fans would have faced a five-day quarantine in Italy if they had arrived from the United Kingdom, meaning they would have missed the match.

Travelers from the United Kingdom must self-isolate for five days upon arrival, then take a quick antigenic or molecular swab test for Covid-19 and test negative for release, according to Italian guidelines.

Fans who broke the rules might face a fine of up to 3,000 euros (£2,576) and perhaps criminal proceedings, according to the FA.

“Anyone discovered in violation of restriction measures will risk a fine ranging from 400 (£343) to 3,000 euros, as well as possible criminal charges,” the organization stated.