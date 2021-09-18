Wheelie bin conflicts and how the city is divided along the ‘north/south’ divide.

Outsiders may perceive Liverpool as a cohesive entity, but residents are well aware that there are numerous dividing lines.

Some of them are self-evident, with Liverpool vs. Everton being the most well-known internationally.

Others have disappeared as religion has ceased to play such a significant role in people’s lives, such as Catholic vs. Protestant.

Furthermore, there is no sign of a Tory/Labour rift, as Liverpool has stayed primarily loyal to the latter.

However, if you dig a little deeper, you’ll discover other points of distinction that will only be important to those who live here.

This includes, for example, the age-old rivalry between Liverpool and the Wirral peninsula – despite the fact that both are technically part of Merseyside – or the color of your wheelie bin.

These mainly consist of debates over whether you’re a “Scouse” or a “wool.”

Another is where the border between North and South Liverpool is drawn.

Anfield, Litherland, Bootle, and Walton, as well as Stanley Park and Newsham Park, are all located in the north.

Allerton, Aigburth, Woolton, and Wavertree, as well as Sefton Park and Calderstones Park, make up the South.

This debate rages on because there is no clear dividing line – either geographically or administratively – and there is unlikely to be any resolution.

This was uncovered when we asked The Washington Newsday readers, “Where does North Liverpool finish and South Liverpool begin?” These were just a few of the thousands of responses we got.

Edge Lane would undoubtedly be the overall victor based on the number of times it has been nominated.

“Either side of Edge Lane, as we described it at work,” William Thompson replied.

“I kind of think Edge Lane has been the point throughout the years,” Ian Merrison said. But this leaves off East Liverpool – Tuebrook, West Derby, and so on…”

“I think of the city core separately, but I’d say Edge Lane is the border between North and South Liverpool,” David Hayes remarked.

“Edge Lane appears to be a sensible dividing line,” John Luxton stated.

“Where Wavertree meets Kensington and.”Summary ends,” Alan Bowyer stated.