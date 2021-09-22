Wheelchair-bound cheerleader allegedly barred from football field because her wheels could damage the turf.

Because of her wheelchair, a Missouri high school allegedly prevented one of its cheerleaders from participating in physical events on the football field.

Lacy Kiper is a wheelchair user who was born with a rare genetic bone condition termed “Osteogenesis Imperfecta Type 5.” The sports department at Truman High School in Independence, MO, told the 18-year-old cheerleader that she couldn’t join her squad on the field because her wheelchair may “destroy” the turf.

Lacy’s father, Charles Kiper, believes the turf damage claim was fabricated to keep his daughter from participating in school activities.

Lacy told Fox8 that it has been difficult to find a place where she can feel connected because she has always been the only wheelchair user at her school.

Charles stated that he has informed the school’s faculty that he is willing to place mats on the ground if necessary in order for his daughter to join the cheerleading squad.

“I informed the school that if they wanted, I would put her on the mats. If they want, I’ll be there for every game. I’ll make sure she has someone to help her join this team in whatever way they can. And they’ve turned me down for pretty much everything,” Charles told the outlet.

Lacy also mentioned that the school has prevented her from joining the basketball team.

“Even the basketball gym was turned down. “And I was like, ‘That’s a floor I use all the time,'” she continued.

The Independence School District is currently investigating the situation. Dr. Dale Herl, the superintendent of the Independence School District, has refuted the Kipers’ charges, saying Fox4 that they contain “absolutely no reality.”

According to MedlinePlus, Lacy’s unusual illness affects one out of every 20,000 people. She is one of the estimated 25,000 to 50,000 people in the United States who have the disease.

Osteogenesis Imperfecta Type 5 is characterized by progressive bone fragility, according to the National Institutes of Health. Because of their low bone mass, people with this illness are prone to fractures.