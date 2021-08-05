Whatsapp users are being warned that major changes to the messaging service are coming.

This week, WhatsApp is due to introduce significant improvements to its messaging service, with the firm claiming that the new feature will help users maintain their privacy.

Users will be able to share photographs and movies that will vanish from discussion threads after being seen once.

The View Once function will be available this week, according to the Facebook-owned messaging platform.

An urgent warning is sent to all Whatsapp users by a tech expert.

Once activated, users will be able to transmit photographs and videos that can only be viewed once by the receiver before they vanish and are no longer available, with WhatsApp positioning the service as a secure way to share sensitive material that isn’t saved or visible multiple times.

Several other social media services, most notably Snapchat and Instagram, currently allow users to send disappearing messages.

“While shooting images or videos on our phones has become such a huge part of our lives, not everything we share needs to become a permanent digital record,” the messaging company wrote in a blog post.

“Taking a photo on many phones means it will take up space in your camera roll indefinitely.

“That’s why, starting today, we’ll be bringing out new View Once images and videos, which will vanish from the chat once they’ve been opened, offering users even more privacy control.

“For instance, you might send a View Once photo of some new items you’re putting on in a store, a short reaction to a certain instant in time, or something critical like your wifi password.”

View Once media will be explicitly identified as “opened” once a message has been viewed and then gone to eliminate confusion about what has been going on in an individual discussion, according to WhatsApp.