WhatsApp has been fined $267 million for failing to notify EU citizens about how their personal data is handled.

WhatsApp was fined €225 million ($267 million) by the European Union for violating various data privacy standards, including one that mandates corporations to adequately educate users about how their personal data is handled.

WhatsApp failed to educate European users about how their information was gathered and utilized, as well as how the data was shared with WhatsApp’s parent firm, Facebook, according to an 89-page summary released by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission on Thursday.

In a statement, the authority stated, “This includes information supplied to data subjects about the processing of information between WhatsApp and other Facebook entities.”

In addition to the penalties, Ireland’s data watchdog has ordered WhatsApp to rewrite its already extensive privacy policy and improve the way it alerts users about data sharing in accordance with EU privacy rules.

The European Data Protection Board earlier advised Ireland’s commission to take Facebook’s turnover into consideration and reduce the compliance timeframe from six to three months.

WhatsApp has announced that it will appeal the ruling, claiming that the sanctions are “disproportionate.”

“WhatsApp is dedicated to offering a safe and secure service. We have worked hard to ensure that the information we offer is transparent and complete, and we will continue to do so,” stated a business representative. “We are disappointed with today’s verdict on the transparency we gave to the public in 2018, and the penalties are completely disproportionate.”

The sanction stems from an investigation that began in 2018 in response to complaints about the platform’s transparency. Since the investigation began, WhatsApp has modified its policies multiple times.

It is also not the Irish regulator’s first probe into Facebook. There were 14 significant investigations involving the social networking company and its subsidiaries as of the end of last year.

The fine imposed on Thursday is the second-largest for a violation of Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) since it went into effect in May 2018.

GDPR regulations allow for astronomical fines of up to 4% of a company’s global turnover.

Amazon was fined a record-breaking $887 million by Luxembourg’s data regulator earlier this summer for violating the GDPR.

