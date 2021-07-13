What’s within the Boots No7 Beauty Vault 2021 on sale, and when will it be available?

The No7 Beauty Vault is now available for purchase for anyone who signed up for the waiting list at Boots.

Every year, the bundle offers buyers to save money on some of their favorite Boots items, making it an important event to mark in your calendar.

The No7 Beauty Vault for 2021 features £119 in beauty goods for £32.

In past years, customers could purchase a £30 bundle including things worth £90.

So, what can you look forward to this year?

As is customary, Boots and No7 have been tight-lipped about the situation, leaving buyers to speculate about what might be within. Isn’t it the allure of a mystery package, though?

While we don’t know exactly what will be covered, we can expect a focus on summer skincare and cosmetics as the weather warms and the end of the lockdown approaches.

Some of the brand’s most popular products, such as the Youthful Eye Serum, Nourishing Hydration Mask, and Dramatic Lift Mascara, were included in the 2020 Beauty Vault.

For those who aren’t on the list, The Beauty Vault will be accessible starting July 14 in-store and online at Boots.com, while supplies last.