‘What’s the point?’ says Mohamed Salah after Liverpool sends him a transfer note.

Mohamed Salah’s future is still up in the air, with the Egyptian forward’s Liverpool contract set to expire in 2023.

Salah is expected to become the highest-paid player in Reds history, according to reports.

However, reports that the 29-year-old is poised to seek £400,000 per week, placing him on pace with the Premier League’s biggest earners and obliterating Liverpool’s wage structure, has understandably sparked further speculation.

Salah was linked to Barcelona earlier this week, with sources claiming that new manager Xavi has made the Egypt international a priority acquisition despite the Catalans’ £1 billion debts.

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson believes the Reds are in a win-win situation with Salah’s future, but wonders why the Egyptian would consider a move to Camp Nou in the first place.

Johnson explained, “We know when Liverpool renews players and when they sign players, it’s all about numbers and figures.” “They’ll only do it if their computer says so,” adds the narrator.

“They’re working on a new deal, and he’ll demand high wages because he’s growing older.” It might be enticing if they are promised a ridiculous amount of money transfer fees, but you never know. We’ll just have to wait and see what the deal is when it arrives.

“I’m sure Liverpool will think to themselves, ‘Great, if at all costs, make us a ridiculous offer.'” We’ll keep Mo Salah if that doesn’t happen.’ It’s a win-win situation.

“It’s all about the timing.” Of course, the old Barcelona attracts everyone’s interest. But they aren’t that team right now, and they aren’t that club right now.

“In terms of timing, if you’re a 23-year-old, you can be a Barcelona icon for the next two years, of course.”

“However, now that Mo is a little older, what’s the point of going to Barcelona for two years?” You could be a legend if you stayed at Liverpool for another two or three years.

“I suppose if he were 23, his ears would be pricked a lot more than they are today.”

While Salah's future remains uncertain, Johnson is certain of one thing: the Liverpool forward is now in the team.