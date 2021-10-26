What’s the deal with Kellogg’s being sued for its Strawberry Pop-Tarts?

Kellogg’s is now facing a class action lawsuit after being struck by a worker’s strike.

The strawberry Pop-Tarts are at the focus of the complaint.

What happened to make this breakfast meal so divisive?

This is all you need to know about the legal action.

Who Is Bringing a Lawsuit Against Kellogg’s for Strawberry Pop-Tarts?

Anita Harris filed a class-action lawsuit against Kellogg’s in the Southern District of Illinois.

It claims that the brand’s Strawberry Pop-Tarts have misled customers.

Kellogg’s Is Being Sued Over Strawberry Pop-Tarts, But Why?

Kellogg’s is accused of misleading customers with the name of their strawberry-flavored Pop-Tart product, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in August.

It claims that by marketing strawberry filling, the corporation conveys the impression of having “a bigger relative and absolute number of strawberries than it actually has.”

According to the nutritional information on the package, they include two percent or less of “dried strawberries, dried pears, dried apples,” and “red 40.”

As a result, Harris feels the Pop-Tarts “cannot produce a pure strawberry taste” due to the presence of other fruits, and warns that the red food coloring used gives consumers a “false sense” of the true flavor.

The lawsuit goes on to compare Pop-Tarts to toaster pastries sold by competitors such as Walmart and Dollar Tree, stating that their “frosted strawberry” variants are plainly labeled as “naturally and artificially flavored.”

Harris stated in the lawsuit that she would not have bought the Pop-Tarts if she had realized the true number of strawberries included.

The Illinois Consumer Fraud and Misleading Business Practices Act makes deceptive conduct including “false pretense, false promise, misrepresentation, or the concealment, suppression, or omission of any important information” illegal, according to the lawsuit.

Kellogg’s isn’t the only company facing a class action lawsuit right now.

According to a lawsuit filed by Stephen Hadley, Kellogg’s mislabeled many of its cereals as “healthy” while their high added sugar content made them unhealthy.

This is due to “heart healthy” packaging on Kellogg’s Original Raisin Bran and Kellogg’s Raisin Bran Crunch, “heart healthy” and/or “lightly sweetened” labels on Kellogg’s Smart Start Original Antioxidants cereal, and Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats Bite Size (Original, Maple Brown Sugar, Strawberry, or Blueberry varieties), and Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats Bit This is a condensed version of the information.