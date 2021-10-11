What’s Open on Columbus Day 2021? What’s the status of what’s closed?

Monday is Columbus Day, which commemorates the 1492 discovery of the Americas by explorer Christopher Columbus. The day has been recognized as a federal holiday in the United States since 1937, but it has been honored since the 18th century.

Minnesota, Alaska, Maine, Louisiana, Oregon, New Mexico, Nevada, and Vermont, for example, observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead of Columbus Day, which honors Native Americans’ contributions. Native American Day is observed in South Dakota, while Discoverers’ Day is observed in Hawaii.

In either scenario, several businesses and government agencies will be closed for the day due to the federal holiday. On Columbus Day, here’s who’s open and who’s closed.

USPS

According to its holiday schedule, the United States Postal Service is closed on Columbus Day. On Monday, there will be no mail delivery and all offices will be closed.

UPS and FedEx are two of the most popular shipping companies.

On Monday, UPS and FedEx will continue to pick up and deliver packages.

BanksMost banks will be closed on Columbus Day due to the federal holiday.

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will both be open on Columbus Day.

Most federal and state government offices will be closed on Columbus Day because it is a federal holiday, however some county officers may be open. It’s wise to double-check with your local government.

On Monday, all courts will be closed for the day in honor of Columbus Day.

Schools

On Monday, most schools will be closed in honor of Columbus Day.

Most public libraries, like most schools, will be closed on Monday in observance of the federal holiday.

Garbage Collection Services

Due to the federal holiday, most waste services will be closed on Monday.

What’s available?

Most supermarket and retail businesses, as well as national parks and public transportation, will be open as usual on Monday.