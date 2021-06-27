What’s next for the Churchill Way demolition site after the flyovers?

For nearly fifty years, the Churchill Way Flyovers were a fixture in Liverpool’s downtown area.

The 240-meter-long structures were erected as part of a city center inner ring road design that was never completed and opened in 1970.

The flyovers connected Lime Street to Dale Street and Tithebarn Street in the city, but the city government began the arduous and disruptive work of deconstructing them in 2019.

The future of Liverpool could be shaped by a key development plan.

The flyovers were first closed to the public in September 2018 due to construction faults, with a thorough investigation revealing many severe defects that could not be corrected.

The demolition cost £6.75 million and took three months, with the massive superstructure broken into 25-meter parts.

Two years later, that project would become embroiled in one of the most incendiary aspects of a devastating government inspection report sent to the city council.

A significant health and safety contract on the demolition project was awarded to a company managed by the son of then-Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson, according to Max Caller’s research.

Safety Support Consultants (SSC) was awarded the contract despite having “no prior relationship with the council,” according to the report.

Mr Anderson, the former mayor, has now stated that he was unaware that his son had been handed the contract.

Mr Anderson and his son were both arrested in December as part of a police corruption investigation, and they are still being investigated. Both are adamant in their denial of any wrongdoing.

The environment around the city center areas where the flyovers originally stood now looks quite different, and new perspectives have opened up.

However, massive amounts of trash and sections of the flyovers remain in situ, making the city an eyesore.

We asked Liverpool City Council what preparations they have in place to clear the area around the now-controversial flyovers and remove the remaining trash.

While the flyovers had to be taken down promptly due to impending risk, the council stated that what happens next is complicated and will take more time.

“The removal of the Churchill,” a Liverpool city council official said. The summary comes to a close.